Support Father Christmas this Holiday Season

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Relationship Foundation of Virginia realizes that the strength of our communities starts with the family. Executive Director Chris Beach along with Jeff Ukrop of Threads Uniform Agency filled us in on their “Father Christmas” initiative that hopes to shine a spotlight on outstanding fathers in the community and support them and their families this season. For more information on how to Sponsor a Dad, Adopt a Family, or make a donation, visit the Father Christmas website.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 14:40:25-04
