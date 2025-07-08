Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Summer travel plans? Make sure this is on your to-do list first

Dr. Amit Arwindekar, medical director at UnitedHealthcare Global, stopped by with tips for travelers.
Summer travel plans? Make sure this is on your to-do list first
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s summertime, and that means many families have plans to travel. While everyone hopes their trip will go smoothly, did you know that 1 in 4 Americans report getting sick or hurt on vacation, and over half need medical treatment as a result?

Dr. Amit Arwindekar, medical director at UnitedHealthcare Global, stopped by to share what should be on your health checklist before hitting the road, what to pack, ways to prepare for jet lag and more.

For more information and additional tips and resources, please click here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE*}

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!