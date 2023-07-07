Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Summer grooming tips from Pet Paradise

Dina Beam, Vice President of Resort Training &amp; Customer Service at Pet Paradise, joined us to share summer grooming tips for pet parents and to talk about the variety of grooming services they offer.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 14:00:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is here, and that means it’s hot outside for our furry friends! Why not treat your pet to a little TLC?

Dina Beam, Vice President of Resort Training & Customer Service at Pet Paradise, joined us to share summer grooming tips for pet parents and to talk about the variety of grooming services they offer.

For more information, give the team a call at 804-806-3640 (Richmond) or at 804-533-2320 (Chesterfield) or visit their website by clicking here. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PET PARADISE*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!