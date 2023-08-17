Summer Berry Tiramisu 

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the perfect summer dessert!,Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross stopped by today and shared her mixed berry tiramisu. For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website.

Ingredients

3 cups fresh raspberries

2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups fresh strawberries, diced

1-1/3 cups sugar, divided

4 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 cup orange juice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 (8 oz) mascarpone cheese

1 (8oz) cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 packages (7 ounces each) crisp ladyfinger cookies

Instructions

1. Place berries in a large bowl. Mix 1/3 cup sugar, orange zest and 1/2 cup orange juice; toss gently with berries. Refrigerate, covered, while you make cheese mixture.

2. Beat mascarpone and cream cheese lightly, add sugar, reserve. Beat cream until soft peaks form, add vanilla. Don’t over beat! . Fold whipped cream, a third at a time into mascarpone mixture.

3. Drain berries over a shallow bowl, reserving juices. Dip ladyfingers in remaining orange juice. Be sure the ladyfinger is damp with juice and gently squeeze out excess juice. Next, arrange ladyfingers in a single layer on bottom of a lasagna dish. Layer with half the berries and half the mascarpone mixture; repeat layers, starting with ladyfingers. The top should be ladyfingers!

4. Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Garnish with fresh whipped cream and any leftover berries.

