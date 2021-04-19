Watch
Strides in sustainability continue in the beef and cattle industry

Cattle rancher, Jim Strickland and Chef Hugh Henderson share some of the many steps ranchers have been taking to make beef a sustainable product and a couple ways to prepare it.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. --Food production and sustainability are two areas being addressed in the greater conversation about climate change. Cattle rancher, Jim Strickland and Chef Hugh Henderson share some of the many steps ranchers have been taking to make beef a sustainable product and a couple ways to prepare it. For more information visit their efforts, visit their website.

