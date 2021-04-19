Strides in sustainability continue in the beef and cattle industry

RICHMOND, Va. --Food production and sustainability are two areas being addressed in the greater conversation about climate change. Cattle rancher, Jim Strickland and Chef Hugh Henderson share some of the many steps ranchers have been taking to make beef a sustainable product and a couple ways to prepare it. For more information visit their efforts, visit their website.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:46:18-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Food production and sustainability are two areas being addressed in the greater conversation about climate change. Cattle rancher, Jim Strickland and Chef Hugh Henderson share some of the many steps ranchers have been taking to make beef a sustainable product and a couple ways to prepare it. For more information visit their efforts, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.