Stretching to reduce stress

Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, and Co-Founder of Native Path is here with three stretches to do daily to better our physical health and decrease stress.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Since being at home for an extended period, many are searching for new ways to better their physical and mental health.

Dr. Chad Walding, DPT, and co-founder of Native Path, joined our Evanne Armour to showcase three stretches you can do daily to better your physical health and decrease stress.

Watch the video above to see Dr. Chad Walding demonstrate these three stretches:
1. LUMBAR ROTATION
2. SLOUCH-OVERCORRECT POSTURE
3. SIDE BODY STRETCH

For more information and resources, visit the Native Path website or Facebook page, Instagram or YouTube.

You'll also find Dr. Chad Walding on Facebook.

