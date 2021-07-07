RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to try something new and delicious. Bernie Murphy of Cavalier Produce and Chef TJ Borawski of The Boathouse at Sunday Park are here to share a dish perfect for the season, Strawberry Burrata Salad. For more information, visit the Cavalier Produce and The Boathouse websites.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:26:17-04
