RICHMOND, Va. -- About 1 in 10 Americans will experience liver disease. Dr. Arun Sanyal, Researcher and Liver Disease Specialist at VCU Health, is here to tell us more about symptoms and treatments for liver disease. He also shares some exciting news about the new Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health at VCU.This new facility may change millions of lives. For more information check out the VCU Health website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}