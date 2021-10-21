Watch
Stop by the 2021 Richmond Home Show

Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:36:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home Show is this weekend! Jessica made her way down the Richmond Raceway where she met up with Dan DeJaeger, Director of the Richmond Home Show who shared some great information, and what to expect from this year’s show.

Join in the fun, tomorrow, Friday, October 22nd through Sunday, October 24th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information, visit their website, or connect with them on Facebook and Twitter.

(*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME SHOW*}

