Step up your culinary game with Chef Jamie Gwen

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you want to step up your culinary game with innovative, tasty products and ingredients, look no further than the dairy aisle! Just in time for National Dairy Month in June, Chef Jamie Gwen introduces us to the modern dairy aisle where you can find enjoyable snacks, desserts and more -- from cheese sticks and yogurts, to non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk, vegan yogurts, on-the-go packaged snacks, and other plant-based options. For more information, click here.