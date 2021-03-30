Staying S.T.R.O.N.G. with Deborah Porter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Life continues to be hectic despite the closures, and cancelations due to the pandemic. Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle is here with her tips to manage it all and stay S.T.R.O.N.G: simplify, time track, reduce stress, organize your space, no is a complete sentence, and guard your personal time. Check out her website, Mom’s Mentoring Circle for more information.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 13:36:23-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Life continues to be hectic despite the closures, and cancelations due to the pandemic. Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle is here with her tips to manage it all and stay S.T.R.O.N.G: simplify, time track, reduce stress, organize your space, no is a complete sentence, and guard your personal time. Check out her website, Mom’s Mentoring Circle for more information.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.