Staycation tips from a survivalist

Survival expert Brian Brawdy outlines a few tips to maximize your time outdoors on your next staycation.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Staycations can be fun but there are a few things to know before taking the leap! Survival expert Brian Brawdy outlines a few tips to maximize your time outdoors on your next staycation. For more information about Brian, check him out on YouTube and Facebook.
