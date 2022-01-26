Stavna Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall under the spell of this classic fairy tale. Heather Bell and Shannon McConville of Stavna Ballet were in the studio telling us about Sleeping Beauty. The show will go on at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester this weekend. Performances are this Saturday at 2 pm & 6pm and Sunday at 2pm.You can purchase tickets by visiting the Perkinson Center website.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:16:19-05
