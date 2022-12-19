Watch Now
Start you career in business and IT

Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College Richmond, shares more about their programs.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth Murphy, Campus Director of Bryant & Stratton College Richmond, returns to the studio to talk about the degree programs they offer, navigating employment opportunities and their new Bobcats Esports Club.

Winter 2023 classes at Bryant & Stratton College start Wednesday, January 11. It’s located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 888-839-1718 or visit online by clicking here. You’ll also find them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at: @BSCRichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

