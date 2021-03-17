RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate St. Patrick’s day with this classic recipe! Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg Council is here with a delicious St. Patrick’s Day recipe, St. Paddy’s Day Pub Eggs. For more information and recipes, visit the Virginia Egg Council website.

Ingredients

1 cup panko crumbs

¾ cup packed, fresh spinach

¼ cup chopped green onion*

1 lb. ground turkey** or pork sausage

6 large hard-boiled eggs,*** peeled

1 egg, beaten

½ cup yellow mustard (for dipping)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Combine panko, spinach and green onion in a food processor and pulse until chopped and evenly colored. Set 2 T. mixture aside.

Divide sausage into six portions. Completely enclose one egg in each sausage portion.

Roll each sausage covered egg in beaten egg, then in the panko/spinach crumb mixture.

Place all on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Check for ‘cracks’ in the sausage, using reserved panko mixture to repair cracks in coating. Turn; lower heat to 375°F and bake an additional 10 minutes; turn and bake another 10 min. or until sausage is cooked through.

Serve with mustard as a dipping sauce.

Makes 12 half egg portions

*Use less onion if you aren’t a fan of onion

**In testing, we found turkey sausage to be more moist, so we dabbed on a bit of flour before dipping the sausage covered egg in beaten egg and panko.

To hard boil eggs the new way: Place 1” water in saucepan. Place steamer basket in it and bring water to a boil. Place eggs in basket; lower heat to just a simmer; cover;

cook large eggs about 10 min. Place eggs in a bowl of ice water, cracking them all over.

Let sit for 20 min. and easily peel.

