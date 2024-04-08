Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Spring cleaning tips from Goodwill  

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 12:11:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. --
Time to declutter. Laura Faison, Chief Communications Officer with Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia is here to share her tips and insight and how Goodwill can help you clear out the old and make space for the new! For more information, visit goodwillvirginia.org or give them a call at (804) 745-6300.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GOODWILL OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!