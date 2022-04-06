Spring Break Road Trip with Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you planning to hit the road for spring break? Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with TEN things you must have before you hit the road. Yes, snacks are on the list. So is a great bag and don’t forget your sunglasses! For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:55:22-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.