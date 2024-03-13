Spring at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring is right around the corner and there’s no better way to bring in the season than with a visit to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Today, Danny Cox, Vice President of Horticulture, joined us to talk about its 40th anniversary and various programs and activities, including the popular plant shows and sales.

You can read more in the latest issue of R•Home Magazine. Find it on newsstands now or click here to visit their website. You can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. Click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE*}