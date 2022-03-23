Sports Backers Atlantic Union Bank 10K Mini Kids Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s get Richmond kids in on the fun of 10k Day! Jacki Quinlan, Director of Youth Programs for Sports Backers, tells Jessica about the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini. The best way to introduce running fun to kids 4-12 years old. Many of the participants take part in Kids Run RVA clubs through their schools. Kids Run RVA is an initiative of Sports Backers that motivates thousands of young people to run and be active. Kids Run RVA is the official event charity of the 10k, donations help provide training, support for school run clubs and entry fees to running events. For more details and to register, visit sportsbackers.com or connect on Facebook .