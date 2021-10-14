RICHMOND, Va. -- A Shanyefully Delicious recipe is on the menu today! Shayne Rogers joins us live in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her recipe for Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Portobellos. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

Ingredients

4 portobello mushroom caps

1 15 oz. can artichoke hearts

1 10 oz. pkg frozen spinach, thawed and drained

8 oz. chopped cremini mushrooms

1/2 c chopped onions

4 oz cream cheese

1/2 c half and half

1/4 c parmesan cheese

1 clove chopped garlic

1 t dried thyme

olive oil

salt and pepper

chicken stock

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Scrape the gills from the underside of the mushroom caps.

Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, turning half way through.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and toss in the mushrooms, onions, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms brown and the onions soften. Add in the artichokes, spinach, cream cheese, half and half, garlic and thyme. Stir until a smooth sauce comes together. You may need to add some chicken stock to thin the sauce a bit.

Remove the mushroom caps from the oven and place in a baking dish.

Spread the sauce over the mushrooms and top with the parmesan cheese.

Bake until the sauce is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Enjoy!

