Spicy Tacos from Seasonal Roots 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're gonna get a head start on taco Tuesday! Karla Robinson, chef with Seasonal Roots stopped by the studio to share her delicious recipe for spicy tacos with a flavorful slaw!

Garlic Cilantro Lime Sauce: Pulse sauce ingredients in food processor or blender until smooth

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup water

½ cup chopped green onions

½ cup cilantro leaves

2 cloves of garlic

½ tsp salt

4 Tbsp lime juice

Spice Mix for Protein: Mix all in a bowl or baggie and toss the protein in the mixture

2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp cumin

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne (more or less)

1 lb. protein (shrimp, fish, chicken)

2 cups shredded green cabbage or kale (leafy greens)

Your choice of extras – avocado, julienned carrots, beets, cucumber or zucchini, chopped broccoli or cauliflower, cotija cheese, have fun and add what you like!

8 small tortillas

