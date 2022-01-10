Spicy Tacos from Seasonal Roots 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’re gonna get a head start on taco Tuesday! Karla Robinson, chef with Seasonal Roots stopped by the studio to share her delicious recipe for spicy tacos with a flavorful slaw! Join Seasonal Roots today and receive a FREE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP with code "CBS6". For more information, visit their website.
Garlic Cilantro Lime Sauce: Pulse sauce ingredients in food processor or blender until smooth
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup water
½ cup chopped green onions
½ cup cilantro leaves
2 cloves of garlic
½ tsp salt
4 Tbsp lime juice
Spice Mix for Protein: Mix all in a bowl or baggie and toss the protein in the mixture
2 tsp chili powder
2 tsp cumin
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp cayenne (more or less)
1 lb. protein (shrimp, fish, chicken)
2 cups shredded green cabbage or kale (leafy greens)
Your choice of extras – avocado, julienned carrots, beets, cucumber or zucchini, chopped broccoli or cauliflower, cotija cheese, have fun and add what you like!
8 small tortillas