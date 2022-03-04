South Richmond Rotary Club Corvette Raffle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dreaming of tooling around town in a new Corvette? Here is your chance to win a brand new Corvette and support local charities too. Brent Samuel and Lisa Harrup tell Bill all about the Corvette raffle and the South Richmond Rotary Club Casino Night Gala where the winner will be chosen. Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 1,600 will be sold! Casino Night is happening on March 19th at ACCA Shrine Center on Bellevue Avenue. To purchase a raffle ticket or find out more about Casino Night, please visit www.southrichmondrotary.com or find them on Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SOUTH RICHMOND ROTARY CLUB*}

