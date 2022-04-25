SouperGirl’s Mediterranean Red Lentil Soup

RICHMOND, Va. -- SouperGirl is a small, woman-owned business based in Washington, D.C. and recent winner of Kroger’s Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program. Today, the owner and CEO, Sarah Polon stopped by to share her story and the recipe for her Mediterranean Red Lentil Soup, now available in Kroger Stores in our area. For more information, visit the Soupergirl website.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 14:26:51-04
