“Sounds of Freedom”, a Juneteenth Celebration hosted by Virginia Union University

Today, our Andrias White Murdaugh sits down with Grammy award-winning gospel artist, Bishop Hezekiah Walker who shares some information about the new addition to Virginia Union University, as well as their Juneteenth Celebration, “Sounds of Freedom ''.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University is excited to announce the establishment of The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music. Today, our Andrias White Murdaugh sits down with Grammy award-winning gospel artist, Bishop Hezekiah Walker who shares some information about the new addition to Virginia Union University, as well as their Juneteenth Celebration, “Sounds of Freedom ''.

Virginia Union University's Juneteenth Celebration: “Sounds of Freedom”, featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker, will be held Saturday, June 19th at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and will be open to the public. For more information, visit the Virginia Union University website.

