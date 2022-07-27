Something to Smile About: Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive

RICHMOND, Va. -- This massive effort to make sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year is giving us something to smile about!

The 5th Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive is Thursday, August 11th at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond.

The goal is to support 50,000 students in five local school systems – Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg and Hanover – plus the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

We talked with rising fifth grade student Serenity Judge-Williams who received a backpack last year and event founder Timmy Nguyen. Watch the video above to see that conversation.

The event on August 11th is strictly for the community to drop off school supplies. It is not for distribution. You're encouraged to donate what you can to support local students.

School Supplies Needed:



Backpacks

#2 Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Markers

Index Cards

Erasers

Rulers

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Scissors (Round ended)

Pencil Pouches

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has 6 locations throughout Richmond and can be reached by phone at (804) 741-2226. For more information, visit their website , Instagram and Facebook pages.

Would you like to nominate a child for Something to Smile About? We’d love to hear about them! Submit their information here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS*}