Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Something to Smile About: Tink's Healthy Kitchen

Amanni Spratley started her business when she was 9 years old.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 10:32:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amanni Spratley, 13, started her first business four years ago. It's called Tink's Healthy Kitchen.

She makes three flavors of organic lemonade. More recently, she launched a cookbook full of 100 fun and healthy lunch ideas for kids.

Amanni and her mom, Pamela, spoke with us about their entrepreneurial endeavor and how they hope it inspires other kids in business and in the kitchen.

Click here to learn more about Tink's Healthy Kitchen and the products they offer.

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has 6 locations throughout Richmond and can be reached by phone at (804) 741-2226. For more information, visit their websiteInstagram and Facebook pages.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!