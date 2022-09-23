Something to Smile About: Tink's Healthy Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amanni Spratley, 13, started her first business four years ago. It's called Tink's Healthy Kitchen.

She makes three flavors of organic lemonade. More recently, she launched a cookbook full of 100 fun and healthy lunch ideas for kids.

Amanni and her mom, Pamela, spoke with us about their entrepreneurial endeavor and how they hope it inspires other kids in business and in the kitchen.

Click here to learn more about Tink's Healthy Kitchen and the products they offer.

