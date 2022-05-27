Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Something to Smile About: The Magic Kid Author

Lennox Farley wrote a book called The Magic Microwave to inspire kids to read and travel.
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 10:06:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lennox Farley is giving us something to smile about! The 10-year-old, also known as The Magic Kid Author, wrote and published his own book! It’s called The Magic Microwave. Lennox talked to us about how he hopes to inspire other kids to read, write, travel and explore other cultures through the pages of his book.

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has 6 locations throughout Richmond and can be reached by phone at (804) 741-2226. For more information, visit their websiteInstagram and Facebook pages.

Would you like to nominate a child for Something to Smile About? We’d love to hear about them! Submit their information here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!