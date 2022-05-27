Something to Smile About: The Magic Kid Author

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lennox Farley is giving us something to smile about! The 10-year-old, also known as The Magic Kid Author, wrote and published his own book! It’s called The Magic Microwave. Lennox talked to us about how he hopes to inspire other kids to read, write, travel and explore other cultures through the pages of his book.

