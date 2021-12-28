Something to Smile About: The Incredible Elijah Lee

RICHMOND, Va. -- At only 14 years old, Elijah Lee is leaving a smile on the faces of everyone he encounters. In this interview he shares his insight and just a few of the great things he is doing in the community. For more information on Elijah Lee and his great work, visit his website .

RPDO has 6 locations throughout Richmond, and can be reached by phone at (804)741-2226. For more information, visit their website , or Instagram and Facebook pages.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY AND ORTHODONTICS*}

