Something to Smile About: The Incredible Elijah Lee

At only 14 years old, Elijah Lee is leaving a smile on the faces of everyone he encounters.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- At only 14 years old, Elijah Lee is leaving a smile on the faces of everyone he encounters. In this interview he shares his insight and just a few of the great things he is doing in the community. For more information on Elijah Lee and his great work, visit his website.

RPDO has 6 locations throughout Richmond, and can be reached by phone at (804)741-2226. For more information, visit their website, or Instagram and Facebook pages.

