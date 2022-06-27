Something to Smile About: STEM projects go to space

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students from two local high schools had their STEM experiments launched into space — and it's giving us something to smile about!

Students from Saint Mary’s Catholic School and The Steward School participated in the Cubes in Space program. Their experiments were on board a NASA sounding rocket that flew to space out of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia Friday morning.

Our Evanne Armour talked with Lourdes Olivencia of St. Mary’s Catholic School and Ana Reveles Leon of The Steward School about their projects and what it took to get ready for liftoff!

Click here to watch NASA’s video of the launch.

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has 6 locations throughout Richmond and can be reached by phone at (804) 741-2226. For more information, visit their website , Instagram and Facebook pages.

Would you like to nominate a child for Something to Smile About? We’d love to hear about them! Submit their information here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS*}