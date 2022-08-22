Something to Smile About: RampsRVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Students are changing lives and making Richmond more accessible through their work with RampsRVA. It’s a non-profit dedicated to building home-access wheelchair ramps for those in need.

Founded in 2005, RampsRVA has built more than 560 ramps with the help of thousands of volunteers and even more volunteer hours.

There are currently ten chapters in high schools across the Greater Richmond area, 27 student officers and hundreds of dedicated student volunteers.

Student director Carson Wang spoke with Virginia This Morning about the mission and the impact it has on our community.

Wang is a senior at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School. He also uses his skills as a photographer and filmmaker to capture the builds and the recipients' reactions.

Right now, there’s a waiting list of more than 40 people in need of a ramp.

Click here to watch Carson’s moving short documentary, 'A Step Towards Home,' which highlights the mobility challenges one recipient was navigating, and how his ramp provided him more independence.

And click here to learn more about how to volunteer, donate or request a ramp.

