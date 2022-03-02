Watch
Something to Smile About: If You Give a Child a Book

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Something special happens when a child discovers a love of reading. Books can inspire a sense of adventure and create curiosity in a child that can last a lifetime. The Scripps Howard Foundation If You Give a Child a Book Campaign recently resulted in about 5,000 books being distributed in our community. E.W. Scripps is the parent company of WTVR CBS6.

RPDO has 6 locations throughout Richmond, and can be reached by phone at (804)741-2226. For more information, visit their website, or Instagram and Facebook pages.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY AND ORTHODONTICS *}

