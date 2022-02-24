Something to Smile About: Eden Sends Cards to Veterans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine year-old Eden Pink of Alberta, Virginia was inspired to give back to veterans three years ago. Eden made it her mission to send out cards to those who might not otherwise open a mailbox to find a special greeting. It is not uncommon for Eden to send out 5,000 cards each holiday. She would love to receive your unused cards or card making supplies at Eden Pink P.O. Box 512 Alberta, VA 23812.

