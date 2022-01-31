Something to Smile About: Camellia Sharma, STEM Phenom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Camellia Sharma has a passion for science that started in kindergarten. Today we learned more about the highschool freshman who is looking forward to starting the STEM intensive program at the Center for Medical Sciences at Mills E. Godwin High.

RPDO has 6 locations throughout Richmond, and can be reached by phone at (804)741-2226. For more information, visit their website , or Instagram and Facebook pages.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY AND ORTHODONTICS *}

