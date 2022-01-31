Watch
Something to Smile About: Camellia Sharma, STEM Phenom

Camellia Sharma has a passion for science that started in kindergarten
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 31, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Camellia Sharma has a passion for science that started in kindergarten. Today we learned more about the highschool freshman who is looking forward to starting the STEM intensive program at the Center for Medical Sciences at Mills E. Godwin High.

