Something to Smile About: Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – This month, the Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia is celebrating its 10th anniversary. For the last decade, the organization supported about 1,200 young men in the Greater Richmond and Tri-Cities area at a critical time in their lives.

Our Evanne Armour spoke with participant Ross Raqui, mentor Daquan Reinhardt, executive director Warren McCrickard and program director Steve Martin.

Watch the video above for their conversation.

To learn more about Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Virginia, please click here. And click here for information about a similar program for young women called Girls2Women-VA.

Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has 6 locations throughout Richmond and can be reached by phone at (804) 741-2226. For more information, visit their website , Instagram and Facebook pages.

Would you like to nominate a child for Something to Smile About? We’d love to hear about them! Submit their information here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS*}