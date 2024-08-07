Singer Elliott Yamin returns to RVA for Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- Singer Elliott Yamin is returning to Richmond, his hometown, for two performances this weekend!

The talented artist and American Idol alum spoke to our Evanne Armour about his upcoming shows and new music he has coming out later this month.

You can catch Yamin performing with Lao Tizer, Chieli Minucci, Cheikh N’Doye and Tony Austin live at The Hippodrome at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9th. They perform again on Saturday, August 10 on the ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ stage at Maymont.

The festival continues Sunday with a number of other performers.

Click here to visit the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival website and to see the full lineup.