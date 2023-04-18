Watch Now
Show Up TJ, and Secure the Bag

Today, Angela Patton, CEO of Girls for a Change stopped by along with Jimmy Budd, Executive Producer of RVA Fashion Week to share more.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Girls for a Change are and RVA Fashion week are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind event featuring local models, talent and more. Today, Angela Patton, CEO of Girls for a Change stopped by along with Jimmy Budd, Executive Producer of RVA Fashion Week. Join in the fun tonight at 5 pm at Thomas Jefferson High School, 4100 West Grace Street in Richmond.

For more information about this amazing organization, please check out https://girlsforachange.org/. For the full list of Fashion Week Events, visit their website.

