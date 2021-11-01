Watch
Should You Work Out If You Are Sick?

Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and to answer this age-old question and reveal fresh new ways to support your immune system.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitness expert and author Brent Bishop joins us live to share his insight and to answer this age-old question and reveal fresh new ways to support your immune system. For more information on Brent, visit his website.

