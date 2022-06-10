Shop with Very Ashley 

Watch
Our Andrias White Murdaugh took a trip out to Stony Point Fashion park where she talked with owner, former model and beauty journalist, Ashley Jefferson!
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Very Ashley is a store that houses both local and nationally recognized designers and brands. Our Andrias White Murdaugh took a trip out to Stony Point Fashion park where she talked with owner, former model and beauty journalist, Ashley Jefferson!

Very Ashley is located at 9200 Stony Point Pkwy #133 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-206-9960 or visit the website, shopveryashley.com. Connect on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @ShopVeryAshley.

