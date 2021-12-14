Watch
Shop local at the 2021 Richmond Night Market

Today, Melody Short, Co-Founder of Richmond Night Market and Jowarnise, visual artist stop by to share more about the upcoming event.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:11:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is well underway but you still have time to find that perfect gift for the people you love at the Richmond Night Market. Today, Melody Short, Co-Founder of Richmond Night Market and Jowarnise, visual artist stop by to share more about the upcoming event.

The open-air market is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning December 4th until December 18th and on Sunday, December 19th. For more information, visit their website.

