Shed extra pounds with Integrative Health Centers

Today, Bill is joined by the owner of Integrative Health Center, Dr. Sandra Childers, and Karen Peffer to speak on the services offered at Integrative Health.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take action to get rid of your extra weight. Today, Bill is joined by the owner of Integrative Health Center, Dr. Sandra Childers, and Karen Peffer to speak on the services offered at Integrative Health. Today, they are offering a special promotion, a free no obligation appointment for the first 27 callers. Integrative Health is located 3510 Remson Ct. Suite 101A, Charlottesville, VA 22901. For more information, give them a call at 434-227-4300 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INTEGRATIVE HEALTH CENTERS*}

