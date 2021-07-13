“Shaynefully Delicious” Ricotta-Stuffed Tomatoes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here’s the perfect recipe for the extra tomatoes you have on hand. Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a recipe for ricotta-stuffed tomatoes. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

8 Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise and centers scooped out

1 c ricotta cheese

1c fresh spinach, chopped

1/4 c fresh basil, chopped

3 T Parmesan cheese

1 T olive oil

salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place tomatoes into a greased baking dish cut side up. Season with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl mix together ricotta, spinach, and another pinch of salt and pepper. Scoop into tomatoes. Top generously with Parmesan cheese and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes until brown and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

