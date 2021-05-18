“Shaynefully Delicious” Lasagna-Stuffed Peppers

RICHMOND, Va. -- How about a classic Italian recipe with a twist? Shayne Rogers from Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a delicious, low-carb take on a classic recipe, Lasagna-Stuffed Peppers. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

Ingredients

4 Red, yellow or orange peppers

olive oil

salt

pepper

8 oz ricotta cheese

1 T Italian seasoning

1 lb. Italian sausage, I'm using Fennel Garlic Sausage from The Mayor Meats

2 c of your favorite marinara sauce

Fresh Mozzarella

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut each pepper in half through the stem, remove seeds and membranes.

Coat with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes, flip the peppers and roast for 10 more minutes.

Remove from the oven and set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Brown sausage until just cooked through, cool and slice the links.

Mix ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning in a medium bowl.

Place peppers in a large greased casserole dish cut side up ready to be filled. Place half of the sausage in the peppers, top with ricotta mixture, then a tablespoonful or two of sauce. Top with remaining sausage, fresh Mozzarella and another dollop of sauce.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and it is all heated through. Let cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!

