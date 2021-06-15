“Shaynefully Delicious” Chilled Cucumber Soup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step out of your comfort zone with this delicious, chilled and flavorful recipe. Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a recipe for a Greek-inspired, Chilled Cucumber Soup. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

Chilled Greek Cucumber Soup

1 large English cucumber, roughly chopped

4 oz. crumbled feta

1/2 c Greek yogurt

1/4 fresh mint leaves

1/2 yellow onion, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 small avocado

1/2 c olive oil

1/2 c water

salt and pepper to taste

Add all ingredients to a blender, reserving a bit of cucumber, feta, and mint for garnish. Blend until smooth. Chill for at least an hour, longer is better.

Serve in chilled bowls topped with a sprinkle of cucumber, Feta and mint.

