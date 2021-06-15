“Shaynefully Delicious” Chilled Cucumber Soup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step out of your comfort zone with this delicious, chilled and flavorful recipe. Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a recipe for a Greek-inspired, Chilled Cucumber Soup. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.
Chilled Greek Cucumber Soup
1 large English cucumber, roughly chopped
4 oz. crumbled feta
1/2 c Greek yogurt
1/4 fresh mint leaves
1/2 yellow onion, roughly chopped
1 clove garlic
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 small avocado
1/2 c olive oil
1/2 c water
salt and pepper to taste
Add all ingredients to a blender, reserving a bit of cucumber, feta, and mint for garnish. Blend until smooth. Chill for at least an hour, longer is better.
Serve in chilled bowls topped with a sprinkle of cucumber, Feta and mint.