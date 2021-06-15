Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

“Shaynefully Delicious” Chilled Cucumber Soup

items.[0].videoTitle
Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a recipe for a Greek-inspired, Chilled Cucumber Soup.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 12:52:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step out of your comfort zone with this delicious, chilled and flavorful recipe. Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious joins us live to share a recipe for a Greek-inspired, Chilled Cucumber Soup. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

Chilled Greek Cucumber Soup

1 large English cucumber, roughly chopped

4 oz. crumbled feta

1/2 c Greek yogurt

1/4 fresh mint leaves

1/2 yellow onion, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 small avocado

1/2 c olive oil

1/2 c water

salt and pepper to taste

Add all ingredients to a blender, reserving a bit of cucumber, feta, and mint for garnish. Blend until smooth. Chill for at least an hour, longer is better.

Serve in chilled bowls topped with a sprinkle of cucumber, Feta and mint.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.