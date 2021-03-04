'Shaynefully Delicious' Chicken Enchilada Soup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Need an easy and delicious week-night recipe? Shayne Rogers creator of “Shaynefully Delicious” whips up a simple, flavorful and delicious recipe for a slow cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup! For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page.

DIRECTIONS

Ingredients

1 t cumin

1 t dried oregano

1 t garlic powder

1 t chili powder

1 10 oz. can enchilada sauce, mild or hot

1 4 oz can green chiles

1/2 c diced tomatoes

1 c chicken stock

1 c tomato puree

24 oz chicken breasts, cut into big chunks

2 T olive oil

1 medium zucchini or yellow squash

1 c shredded pepper jack cheese

avocado and cilantro for serving

Pressure Cooker



Add olive oil and brown chicken over medium heat in a pressure cooker on saute. Mix together seasonings. Double or triple this batch to have on hand for next time. Add seasonings to the browning chicken and stir until well coated.

Add enchilada sauce, chiles, tomatoes, stock, tomato puree. Set the pressure cooker to high and the time to 15 minutes. Make sure the valve is set to pressure and place the cover on top. It will take 8-10 minutes to come up to temperature. When it's finished, let the pressure release naturally then hit the quick release to finish.

Stir in the chunks of zucchini and let rest for 10 minutes.

Serve with shredded cheese, avocado and cilantro.

Slow Cooker

This recipe also works in the slow cooker.

