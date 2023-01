RICHMOND, Va. -- Sharon Rae North has a silky smooth voice that draws you in and won’t let you go. Today she stopped by to share music from her latest album, "Silhouette” and her new book, “Fantastically Frances”.

Check out her website for live dates, her latest releases and more music. Catch her live at the Tin Pan this Saturday, January 7th. Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 8PM.