RICHMOND, Va. -- Shani Whisonant, professional baker and creator behind “Begin With Butter”, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share the secrets behind her Pumpkin Spice Pound Cake. For more information on Shani, visit her website .

Check out Shani’s “Begin With Butter” Masterclass where you can learn to make the perfect pound cake happening October 1st from 11 AM until 12:30PM on Zoom.