Shane’s Southern Chicken and Waffle Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s “Taco Tuesday”! Shane Thomas, owner of Southern Kitchen invited us into her virtual kitchen to show us how to make her signature creation, chicken and waffle tacos. For more information on Shane and her restaurant, Southern Kitchen, click here.

Ingredients

Waffle:

“Bisquick” pancake mix

One teaspoon vanilla

Dash of hot sauce

One tablespoon of sugar

Two eggs

One cup of milk

Brown Sugar

Fried chicken strips:

Boneless skinless chicken strips

Seasoned Flour (seasoning all, garlic powder, onion powder in flour)

Hot honey sauce :

One cup of honey

1/4 cup of hot sauce

Crushed red peppers

Garlic minced

Garnish:

Green Peppers

Onions

Shredded jalapeno cheese

Directions

Cut one pound of boneless skinless breast into strips.

Next, coat chicken with seasoned flour mixture. Place in fryer- grease should be at least 375.

Let tenders cook for about 12 minutes and remove - let drain.

Cut onions and peppers into slices and cook in a skillet on medium heat with a teaspoon of olive oil. Season with garlic powder, pepper, salt and hot sauce.

Combine waffle batter mixture with additional ingredients- ie. hot sauce, vanilla, etc.

Heat waffle iron and place batter on iron - cook until done.

Assembly

Lay your waffles down and baste with butter and honey. Sprinkle a little brown sugar

Place chicken strips and peppers and onions and shredded jalapeño cheese in the waffle- drizzle with hot honey sauce and enjoy!

