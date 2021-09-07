Shane’s Southern Chicken and Waffle Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s “Taco Tuesday”! Shane Thomas, owner of Southern Kitchen invited us into her virtual kitchen to show us how to make her signature creation, chicken and waffle tacos. For more information on Shane and her restaurant, Southern Kitchen, click here.
Ingredients
Waffle:
“Bisquick” pancake mix
One teaspoon vanilla
Dash of hot sauce
One tablespoon of sugar
Two eggs
One cup of milk
Brown Sugar
Fried chicken strips:
Boneless skinless chicken strips
Seasoned Flour (seasoning all, garlic powder, onion powder in flour)
Hot honey sauce :
One cup of honey
1/4 cup of hot sauce
Crushed red peppers
Garlic minced
Garnish:
Green Peppers
Onions
Shredded jalapeno cheese
Directions
Cut one pound of boneless skinless breast into strips.
Next, coat chicken with seasoned flour mixture. Place in fryer- grease should be at least 375.
Let tenders cook for about 12 minutes and remove - let drain.
Cut onions and peppers into slices and cook in a skillet on medium heat with a teaspoon of olive oil. Season with garlic powder, pepper, salt and hot sauce.
Combine waffle batter mixture with additional ingredients- ie. hot sauce, vanilla, etc.
Heat waffle iron and place batter on iron - cook until done.
Assembly
Lay your waffles down and baste with butter and honey. Sprinkle a little brown sugar
Place chicken strips and peppers and onions and shredded jalapeño cheese in the waffle- drizzle with hot honey sauce and enjoy!