Shade & Louver at the Richmond Home + Garden Show

Joshua Estes, owner at Shade &amp; Louver, tells Bill how his company works with clients starting with design all the way through installation of new window coverings.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:25:28-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have a window project in mind? Thinking of changing things up in your home? Joshua Estes, owner at Shade & Louver, tells Bill how his company works with clients starting with design all the way through installation of new window coverings. He will be at the Richmond Home + Garden Show this weekend with his team of designers offering inspiration for your home. The Richmond Home + Garden Show starts Friday at the Richmond Raceway Complex. To plan your visit to the show, please visit richmondhomeandgarden.com. Find out more about Shade & Louver on the web, Facebook or Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND HOME + GARDEN SHOW*}

