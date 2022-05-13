Serenity Saints Presents the Elvis & Friends Benefit Show 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deborah Johnston, owner and founder of Serenity Saints, stopped by with Michael Falcone and shared more about their upcoming Elivis and Friends Benefit show coming up on May 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Broadberry in Richmond. For ticket information and more visit the Broadberry website.
Serenity First Hospice is located at 4915 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond and can be reached by phone at 804-562-5777. You can find out more by checking out their website or Facebook page.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SERENITY SAINTS*}