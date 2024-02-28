Serenity Saints’ Grief Groups and upcoming Walk of Remembrance

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deborah Johnston, founder of Serenity First Hospice stopped by with Al Canary, a Grief Group attendee, and Liz Modeste, the organization’s Bereavement Chaplain. Serenity Saints offers numerous opportunities to connect with others experiencing grief including their “Grief Groups” and upcoming Walk of Remembrance.

Serenity First Hospice is located at 4915 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond and can be reached by phone at 804-562-5777. You can find out more by checking out their website or Facebook page.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SERENITY SAINTS*}

